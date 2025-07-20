Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Messini
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Messini, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Messini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Messini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of l…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go