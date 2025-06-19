Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kalamata
4
Municipality of West Mani
3
Municipal Unit of Lefktro
3
Municipality of Pylos and Nestor
3
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Elaiochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Elaiochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of li…
$2,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kakorevma, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kakorevma, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$794,980
