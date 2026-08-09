Villas for sale in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

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Villas in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of Kalamata
4
Municipality of Pylos and Nestor
3
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8 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pelekito, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pelekito, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 390 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$3,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Artemisia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Artemisia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 484 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of li…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gialova, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gialova, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa in Gialova is the embodiment of modern comfort and elegance, located just 190 mete…
$1,64M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pelekito, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pelekito, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 303 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 303 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pelekito, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pelekito, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 296 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,89M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neohori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neohori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 326 m²
Property Code: HPS5517 - Villa FOR SALE in Lefktros Neochori for € 2.800.000 . This 326 sq.…
$3,22M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Pylos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pylos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Olive Garden Villas — Next Level Panorama Living Welcome to Olive Garden, a boutique proj…
$1,82M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Gialova, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gialova, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
A 450 sq.m villa of unique architectual design is for sale in Cosmopolitan Gialova. The char…
$2,71M
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Properties features in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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