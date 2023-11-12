Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Messenia Regional Unit
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Koroni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Koroni, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Vacation home. This stunning home is located upon a beautiful, serene hill in Koroni, on a p…
€1,30M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
For sale, a luxury villa of three levels, 460 m2 in total, on a plot of 4000m2. This beautif…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa in Sotirian, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sotirian, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Archontiko, Avia of Messinia for 1.700.000€ (Listing No W4105). Another pr…
€1,70M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Bottom Carvel, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Bottom Carvel, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€1,50M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Messini, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Messini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Vromoneri, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Vromoneri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor…
€525,000

Properties features in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir