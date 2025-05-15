Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Messenia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Tragana, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Tragana, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$407,060
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go