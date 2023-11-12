Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Messenia Regional Unit
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kalo Nero, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kalo Nero, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€130,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Lower Verga, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Lower Verga, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€250,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Tragana, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Tragana, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€280,000

