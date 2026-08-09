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Houses for sale in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of Kalamata
6
Municipality of Pylos and Nestor
5
Municipality of West Mani
3
Municipal Unit of Lefktro
3
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19 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pelekito, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pelekito, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 390 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$3,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Filiatra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Filiatra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Artemisia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Artemisia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 484 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of li…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Lachanada, Greece
3 bedroom house
Lachanada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Skouras Real Estate presents an excellent opportunity to buy a newly built house in the magn…
$568,452
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Gialova, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gialova, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa in Gialova is the embodiment of modern comfort and elegance, located just 190 mete…
$1,64M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Pelekito, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pelekito, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 303 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 303 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pelekito, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pelekito, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 296 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Saidona, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Saidona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$371,923
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kyparissia, Greece
Cottage
Kyparissia, Greece
Area 293 m²
For sale 0-storey house of 293 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are: solar panels…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neohori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neohori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 326 m²
Property Code: HPS5517 - Villa FOR SALE in Lefktros Neochori for € 2.800.000 . This 326 sq.…
$3,22M
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Rodia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Rodia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pylos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pylos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Olive Garden Villas — Next Level Panorama Living Welcome to Olive Garden, a boutique proj…
$1,82M
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Arfara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Arfara, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 155 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Pelekito, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Pelekito, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 108 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 3 b…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Pylos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pylos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Available from our office is a luxurious stone villa located in the wider area of Pylos. Mad…
$1,70M
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2 bedroom house in Kardamyli, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale, a 120m2 semi-finished stone maisonette, in a beautiful location in the area of Agi…
$379,962
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4 bedroom house in Messini, Greece
4 bedroom house
Messini, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale, semi-finished vacation home at the concrete stage, very close to Bouka beach. The …
$238,833
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2 bedroom house in Messini, Greece
2 bedroom house
Messini, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 156m2 detached home in the beautiful town of Messini. The property is located in…
$184,553
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Gialova, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gialova, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
A 450 sq.m villa of unique architectual design is for sale in Cosmopolitan Gialova. The char…
$2,71M
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Property types in Messenia Regional Unit

villas
cottages

Properties features in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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