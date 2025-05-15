Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Methoni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$446,505
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kato Amfeia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kato Amfeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$104,374
