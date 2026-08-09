Cottages for sale in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of Trifylia
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6 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Filiatra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Filiatra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Saidona, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Saidona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$371,923
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kyparissia, Greece
Cottage
Kyparissia, Greece
Area 293 m²
For sale 0-storey house of 293 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are: solar panels…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Rodia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Rodia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Arfara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Arfara, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 155 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Pelekito, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Pelekito, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 108 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 3 b…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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