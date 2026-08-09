Hotels for sale in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Messenia Regional Unit
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels and hotel rooms in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

;
Hotel Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 2 500 m² in Kalo Nero, Greece
Hotel 2 500 m²
Kalo Nero, Greece
Area 2 500 m²
For sale hotel of 2500 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. A magn…
$3,78M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 000 m² in Agrilos, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Agrilos, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. There are: air…
$1,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go