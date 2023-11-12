Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Messenia Regional Unit
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Bottom Carvel, Greece
2 room apartment
Bottom Carvel, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Selected property. For sale, luxury apartments on the beach of Kalamata in one of the most b…
€420,000

Properties features in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir