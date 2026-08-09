Apartments for sale in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

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Apartments in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Petalidi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Petalidi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$340,175
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury apartments are available for sale through our agency in a four-story building located…
$465,097
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Properties features in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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