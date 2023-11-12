Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Trifylia
8
Municipality of West Mani
6
Municipality of Kalamata
4
Municipality of Messini
4
Messini
3
24 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Filiatra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Filiatra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€190,000
2 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
2 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale, a 120m2 semi-finished stone maisonette, in a beautiful location in the area of Agi…
€350,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with jacuzzi, with luxury estate in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with jacuzzi, with luxury estate
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 140 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 2…
€450,000
3 room house in Neohori, Greece
3 room house
Neohori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
At a distance of 2 km from the sea in Neochori, Messinia, an independent house of two levels…
€400,000
2 room house in Stoupa, Greece
2 room house
Stoupa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
The famous mine of Zorba the Greek, about which we read in Kazantzakis’ book «Zorba the Gree…
€295,000
4 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
4 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
For sale, a one of a kind property on a plot of 3000 sq.m. This property is located only 100…
€600,000
7 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
7 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
For sale, in an exceptional location near Stoupa, a maisonette that includes 4 seperate apar…
€550,000
4 room house in Messini, Greece
4 room house
Messini, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale, semi-finished vacation home at the concrete stage, very close to Bouka beach. The …
€220,000
3 room house in Kyparissia, Greece
3 room house
Kyparissia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
At a distance of less than 100 metres from the beach in Tepsithea, two independant maisonett…
€1,15M
2 room apartment in Bottom Carvel, Greece
2 room apartment
Bottom Carvel, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Selected property. For sale, luxury apartments on the beach of Kalamata in one of the most b…
€420,000
2 room house in Messini, Greece
2 room house
Messini, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 156m2 detached home in the beautiful town of Messini. The property is located in…
€170,000
Villa 4 room villa in Koroni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Koroni, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Vacation home. This stunning home is located upon a beautiful, serene hill in Koroni, on a p…
€1,30M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
For sale, a luxury villa of three levels, 460 m2 in total, on a plot of 4000m2. This beautif…
€1,20M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Methoni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€430,000
2 room house in Kalamaki, Greece
2 room house
Kalamaki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
In the beautiful area of Gambria, this 140 sq.m home constructed entirely from stone, is for…
€130,000
Villa 4 room villa in Sotirian, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sotirian, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Archontiko, Avia of Messinia for 1.700.000€ (Listing No W4105). Another pr…
€1,70M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with swimming pool in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with swimming pool
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 310 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 3…
€1,40M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kalo Nero, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kalo Nero, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€130,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Bottom Carvel, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Bottom Carvel, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€1,50M
Townhouse with furnishings in Lower Verga, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Lower Verga, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€250,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Messini, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Messini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€1,30M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Tragana, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Tragana, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€280,000
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings in Vryses, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings
Vryses, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 293 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are solar panels for …
€220,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Vromoneri, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Vromoneri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor…
€525,000

