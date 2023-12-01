Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Mesolongi

Residential properties for sale in Mesolongi, Greece

Lechena
3
3 properties total found
3 room cottage with city view in Lechena, Greece
3 room cottage with city view
Lechena, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
€160,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Lechena, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Lechena, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€265,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 14 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Lechena, Greece
Villa 14 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Lechena, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€360,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Mesolongi

houses

Properties features in Mesolongi, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir