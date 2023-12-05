Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Meliki
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Meliki, Greece

3 room cottage with furnishings in Prodromos, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Prodromos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€106,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
