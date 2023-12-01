Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Megara

Residential properties for sale in Megara, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pachi, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving …
€2,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Megara, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Megara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir