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Beachfront villas in Megali Panagia, Greece

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19 properties total found
Villa 2 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Beautiful maisonette In front of the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Aristotelis , in the s…
$754,955
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
Floor -2/-2
Located in the stunning region of Halkidiki, Greece, this waterfront detached house is a tru…
$1,34M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Introducing an extraordinary opportunity to own a stunning Maisonette in the heart of Halkid…
$511,046
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Value OneValue One
Villa 6 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Beautiful detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Aristote…
$894,331
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 14 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 14 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 600 m²
Floor -1/-1
Experience the epitome of seaside living in this newly built detached house in Halkidiki, Gr…
$1,57M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor -1/-1
This beautiful maisonette is now available for sale in Halkidiki, Greece. Situated in a prim…
$243,908
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Villa 3 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor -1/-1
Beautiful detached house at a very beautiful spot in Aristotelis , in the small paradise of …
$313,597
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Beautiful maisonette in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Aristote…
$592,349
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Introducing a waterfront detached house in Halkidiki, Greece. This property is in good condi…
$185,835
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
This lovely maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece is a really good opportunity. With its good cond…
$214,872
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor -1/-1
Unique detached house In front of the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Aristotelis , in the …
$1,28M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 1 room in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This stunning detached house in Halkidiki offers amazing sea views and direct access to the …
$1,74M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 162 m²
Experience the ultimate luxury with this newly built detached house in a complex in Halkidik…
$882,716
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 2 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the best of Halkidiki living in this charming Maisonette in good condition, boast…
$313,597
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 5 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Maisonette Athos in Halkidiki 140sqm with two independent floors 1st floor 50sqm and 90sqm i…
$348,441
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Beautiful detached house In front of the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Aristotelis , in t…
$336,826
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
Floor -1/-1
Welcome to this stunning detached house in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, Greece. This p…
$929,175
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 6 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Nestled in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, this detached house offers an unparalleled liv…
$557,505
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Introducing a stunning Maisonette under construction in Halkidiki, Greece, with amazing sea …
$673,652
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
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