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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Megali Panagia, Greece

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12 properties total found
Villa 7 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Beautiful detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Aristote…
$487,817
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Introducing an extraordinary opportunity to own a stunning Maisonette in the heart of Halkid…
$511,046
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 14 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 14 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 600 m²
Floor -1/-1
Experience the epitome of seaside living in this newly built detached house in Halkidiki, Gr…
$1,57M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
Villa 2 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor -1/-1
This beautiful maisonette is now available for sale in Halkidiki, Greece. Situated in a prim…
$243,908
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 4 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 235 m²
Floor -1/-1
Luxury Residency. Beautiful detached house at a remarkable spot in Aristotelis , in the hear…
$336,826
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor -1/-1
Beautiful detached house at a very beautiful spot in Aristotelis , in the small paradise of …
$313,597
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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TekceTekce
Villa 2 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
This lovely maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece is a really good opportunity. With its good cond…
$214,872
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor -1/-1
Unique detached house In front of the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Aristotelis , in the …
$1,28M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 5 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 162 m²
Experience the ultimate luxury with this newly built detached house in a complex in Halkidik…
$882,716
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 5 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Maisonette Athos in Halkidiki 140sqm with two independent floors 1st floor 50sqm and 90sqm i…
$348,441
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Beautiful detached house In front of the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Aristotelis , in t…
$336,826
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Introducing a stunning Maisonette under construction in Halkidiki, Greece, with amazing sea …
$673,652
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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