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Villas with garage for sale in Megali Panagia, Greece

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Villa 3 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Welcome to this beautiful detached house for sale in Halkidiki, Greece. This property offers…
$278,752
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
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