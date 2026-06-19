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Hotels and hotel rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece

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2 properties total found
Hotel 300 m² in Megali Panagia, Greece
Hotel 300 m²
Megali Panagia, Greece
Area 300 m²
Are you looking to invest in the hospitality industry? This 300 square meter hotel property …
$1,10M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Hotel 730 m² in Megali Panagia, Greece
Hotel 730 m²
Megali Panagia, Greece
Area 730 m²
Located in the picturesque region of Halkidiki, Greece, this 730 square meter hotel property…
$2,66M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
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