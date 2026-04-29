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Seaview Cottages for Sale in Marathon, Greece

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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Marathon, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Marathon, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 244 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 244 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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