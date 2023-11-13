Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Maniaki
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Maniaki, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Maniaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Maniaki, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€330,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir