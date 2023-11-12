Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Malia
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Malia, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Malia, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Malia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€220,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir