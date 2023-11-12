Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Malia, Greece

Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€240,000
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 375000 sq.meters in Crete
€7,50M
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€80,000
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 515 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€70,000
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€230,000
Plot of land in Stalida, Greece
Plot of land
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, the plot qualifies…
€180,000
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 485 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 485 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€88,000
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 590 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€250,000
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 31 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 31430 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€692,000
Plot of land in Stalida, Greece
Plot of land
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1864 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€180,000
Plot of land in Stalida, Greece
Plot of land
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1450 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€365,000
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 3650 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€200,000
Plot of land in Stalida, Greece
Plot of land
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€171,000
Plot of land in Stalida, Greece
Plot of land
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a plot of 4.000sqm in Crete. The plot builds 200sqm and has views of the sea, mount…
€336,000
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1084 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€406,000
Plot of land in Stalida, Greece
Plot of land
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 542 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€203,000
Plot of land in Stalida, Greece
Plot of land
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 6000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€190,000
Plot of land in Stalida, Greece
Plot of land
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€160,000
Plot of land in Stalida, Greece
Plot of land
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1055 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€190,000
Plot of land in Stalida, Greece
Plot of land
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 896 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€130,000
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€150,000
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 14000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€550,000
Plot of land in Stalida, Greece
Plot of land
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€90,000
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€125,000
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€190,000
