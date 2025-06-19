Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Malia Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Malia Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 357 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale 4-storey house of 357 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of . Semi-basement cons…
$459,706
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Malia Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go