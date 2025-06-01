Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Madytos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Madytos Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Madytos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 179 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$250,806
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Madytos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 140 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$250,806
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Madytos Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go