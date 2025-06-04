Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment buildings for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

1 property total found
Revenue house 330 m² in Gerakini, Greece
Revenue house 330 m²
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment building, suitable for an apartment hotel.📍Chalkidiki, SithoniaDirectly on the coa…
$512,902
