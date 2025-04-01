Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Loutraki
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Loutraki, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
- Loutraki - Detached house of 250 sqm with unlimited sea and mountain views! - Plot of la…
$809,025
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes