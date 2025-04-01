Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Loutraki
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Loutraki, Greece

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
- Detached house of 170 sqm with a panoramic mountain view - On a plot of 2 acres with a la…
$452,462
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
- Loutraki - Detached house of 250 sqm with unlimited sea and mountain views! - Plot of la…
$809,025
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Loutraki, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Unfinished single-family house 200 sq.m. in the Karbounari area of Loutraki - Residential…
$378,357
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Loutraki Perachora detached house 270 sq.m. on a plot of 252 sq.m. the ground floor is 100 s…
$269,675
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
- Luxury maisonette of 135sqm for sale - Sea view - In 3 levels - Ground floor consists of a…
$377,545
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes