Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Loutraki
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Loutraki, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room cottage with mountain view in Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€230,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€780,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 470 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€1,20M
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one show…
€1,25M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one kitc…
€670,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir