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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Loutraki, Greece

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Located in one of the most desirable areas of Loutraki, just 230 meters from the beach, this…
$86,292
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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