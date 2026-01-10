Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Loutraki, Greece

2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
An exceptional 84 sq.m. apartment is offered for sale in a newly built, under-construction t…
$564,919
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/4
In one of the most privileged locations of Loutraki, right on the seafront, a stunning new a…
$695,218
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
