Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Lixouri
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Lixouri, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loukerata, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loukerata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a small house of 40 sq.m on a land plot of 750 sqm located in Chavdata, one of the…
€85,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir