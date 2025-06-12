Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Litochoro, Greece

6 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$628,161
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 191 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$182,738
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$376,896
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$628,161
Cottage 1 bedroom in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$742,372
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 li…
$319,791
