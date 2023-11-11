Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Liti

Lands for sale in Liti, Greece

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€300,000
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The plot is supplied with water, electrici…
€200,000
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€550,000
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€1,50M
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13505 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
€956,000
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 10 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
€440,000
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 12 737 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12737 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€220,000
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 705 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 705 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€90,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir