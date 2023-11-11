Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Liti, Greece

2 properties total found
8 room apartment with furnishings in Liti, Greece
8 room apartment with furnishings
Liti, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale apartment of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
€600,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Liti, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Liti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€95,000
