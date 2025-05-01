Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Limenas Markopoulou
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$417,497
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
