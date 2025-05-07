Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Limenas Markopoulou
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 s…
$1,58M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go