Seaview Cottages for Sale in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

7 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$396,622
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 s…
$1,58M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 370 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$818,727
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$553,184
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of living room with ki…
$936,628
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
$203,530
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$1,05M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
