Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Limenas Chersonisou
Villas
Villas for sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
18 properties total found
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
10
726 m²
1
Offered For Sale: Two Unparalleled luxury beachfront villas of 379sqm and 347sqm in Chersoni…
€6,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
4
3
132 m²
1/3
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete. Located in a …
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
347 m²
-1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 347m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€2,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
379 m²
-1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 379m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€3,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
4
2
140 m²
2
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
€349,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
2
2
500 m²
3
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
€2,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
3
1
83 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 83 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room w…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
4
2
200 m²
Property Code: HPS330 - Villa FOR SALE in Rethimno Center for €650.000. This 200 sq. m. Vill…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
330 m²
1
Suggested for sale a unique brand new 330m² luxury residence and has been specially built to…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
253 m²
1
Suggested for sale a unique villa in a panoramic location in Port of Chersonissos. The villa…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Koutouloufari, Greece
1
310 m²
1
Suggested for sale 3-storey Villa in Crete. The interior space is 310sqm on a plot of 2,000s…
€599,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
6
240 m²
1
A villa is suggested for sale in Chersonissos the tourism flagship of Crete. At the moment t…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with swimming pool
Hersonissos, Greece
1
130 m²
1
Newly built villa for sale in Crete. The villa has a total area of 130sqm and is located on …
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
8
2
160 m²
2
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
268 m²
1
For sale, three storey villa of 268sqm in Hersonissos region. The villa is under constructio…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
5
2
160 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
6
2
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
5
2
280 m²
1
Villa for sale in Crete. The villa consists of ground floor and first floor, it is 280sqm on…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
