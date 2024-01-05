Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece

18 properties total found
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 726 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered For Sale: Two Unparalleled luxury beachfront villas of 379sqm and 347sqm in Chersoni…
€6,00M
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/3
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete. Located in a …
€420,000
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 347 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 347m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€2,85M
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 379 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 379m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€3,15M
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
€349,000
Villa 2 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
€2,40M
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 83 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room w…
€390,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS330 - Villa FOR SALE in Rethimno Center for €650.000. This 200 sq. m. Vill…
€650,000
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a unique brand new 330m² luxury residence and has been specially built to…
€2,00M
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a unique villa in a panoramic location in Port of Chersonissos. The villa…
€1,30M
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Koutouloufari, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale 3-storey Villa in Crete. The interior space is 310sqm on a plot of 2,000s…
€599,000
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
A villa is suggested for sale in Chersonissos the tourism flagship of Crete. At the moment t…
€1,40M
Villa 1 room with swimming pool in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room with swimming pool
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Newly built villa for sale in Crete. The villa has a total area of 130sqm and is located on …
€900,000
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
€1,60M
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, three storey villa of 268sqm in Hersonissos region. The villa is under constructio…
€1,000,000
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€400,000
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€380,000
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Crete. The villa consists of ground floor and first floor, it is 280sqm on…
€2,00M
