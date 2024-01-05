Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Hersonissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level. T…
€199,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Hersonissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€160,000
3 room townhouse with sea view in Hersonissos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a 3-story townhouse located in a premium gated community JUST 50 meters from the…
€450,000
