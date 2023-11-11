UAE
Lands for sale in Limenaria, Greece
25 properties total found
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11378 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €60.000 . Discover the features…
€60,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11370 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €30.000 . Discover the features…
€30,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11369 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €67.000 . Discover the features…
€67,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11275 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €150.000 . Discover the feature…
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11271 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €155.000. Discover the features…
€155,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11203 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €38.000 . Discover the features…
€38,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11202 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €130.000 . Discover the feature…
€130,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11144 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €125.000 . Discover the feature…
€125,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5331 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has the plot qualifi…
€200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11041 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €52.000 Exclusivity. Discover t…
€52,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kalyvia, Greece
Property Code. 11038 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Agios Georgios for €35.000 . Discover the fea…
€35,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11037 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €150.000 . Discover the feature…
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
100 m²
Thassos, Limenaria: For sale a plot of 100 sq.m. in the center of Limenaria, in a very good …
€25,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 1955 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €70.000. Discover the features o…
€70,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Plot of surface 430 sq.m. it was part of a larger plot which has been divided into three sma…
€50,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Plot in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a total area of 97 sq.m. It is even and bui…
€45,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Plot in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a total area of 286 sq.m. It is buildable a…
€21,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Indivisible plot in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a total area of 340 sq.m. It ha…
€12,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
Plot in the area of Potos in Thassos. With a total area of 369 sq.m. It is located just 300 …
€110,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Buildable plot of 149 sq.m in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a building factor of …
€45,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
Property Code. 1507 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for €80.000 . Discover the features of t…
€80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 1375 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €115.000. Discover the features …
€115,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 135 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €140.000 . Discover the features …
€140,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 360 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure, water …
€200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 4308 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure…
€100,000
Recommend
