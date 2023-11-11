Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Limenaria

Lands for sale in Limenaria, Greece

25 properties total found
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11378 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €60.000 . Discover the features…
€60,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11370 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €30.000 . Discover the features…
€30,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11369 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €67.000 . Discover the features…
€67,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11275 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €150.000 . Discover the feature…
€150,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11271 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €155.000. Discover the features…
€155,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11203 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €38.000 . Discover the features…
€38,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11202 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €130.000 . Discover the feature…
€130,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11144 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €125.000 . Discover the feature…
€125,000
Plot of land in Potos, Greece
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5331 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has the plot qualifi…
€200,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11041 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €52.000 Exclusivity. Discover t…
€52,000
Plot of land in Kalyvia, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia, Greece
Property Code. 11038 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Agios Georgios for €35.000 . Discover the fea…
€35,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11037 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €150.000 . Discover the feature…
€150,000
Plot of land in Potos, Greece
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
Area 100 m²
Thassos, Limenaria: For sale a plot of 100 sq.m. in the center of Limenaria, in a very good …
€25,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 1955 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €70.000. Discover the features o…
€70,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Plot of surface 430 sq.m. it was part of a larger plot which has been divided into three sma…
€50,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Plot in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a total area of 97 sq.m. It is even and bui…
€45,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Plot in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a total area of 286 sq.m. It is buildable a…
€21,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Indivisible plot in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a total area of 340 sq.m. It ha…
€12,000
Plot of land in Potos, Greece
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
Plot in the area of Potos in Thassos. With a total area of 369 sq.m. It is located just 300 …
€110,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Buildable plot of 149 sq.m in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a building factor of …
€45,000
Plot of land in Potos, Greece
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
Property Code. 1507 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for €80.000 . Discover the features of t…
€80,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 1375 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €115.000. Discover the features …
€115,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 135 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €140.000 . Discover the features …
€140,000
Plot of land in Potos, Greece
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 360 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure, water …
€200,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4308 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure…
€100,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir