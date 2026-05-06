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Villas in Livanates, Greece

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Villa 9 bedrooms in Livanates, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Livanates, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 525 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 525 sq.meters in central Greece. Basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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