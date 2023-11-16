Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Lesbos Regional Unit

Lands for sale in Lesbos Regional Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Skala Sykamineas, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Sykamineas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 20226 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has building permission of 4045 s…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Petra, Greece
Plot of land
Petra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 27000 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has building permission of…
€270,000
Plot of land in Mistegna, Greece
Plot of land
Mistegna, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 3888 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€530,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir