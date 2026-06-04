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Apartments in Lesbos Regional Unit, Greece

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated o…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Perama, Greece
Apartment
Perama, Greece
Area 79 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 79 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$228,484
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Lesbos Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
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Luxury
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