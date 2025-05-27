Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Leptokarya, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$502,897
Villa 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$939,369
Villa 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 3 b…
$375,748
