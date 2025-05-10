Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Leptokarya
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Leptokarya, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Leptokarya, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette…
$180,008
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Leptokarya, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction maisonette of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette…
$180,008
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 166 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$350,616
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Leptokarya, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
$120,030
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go