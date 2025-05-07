Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Leptokarya
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Leptokarya, Greece

18 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$193,093
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$257,036
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 261 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of . G…
$333,998
1 room Cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnific…
$279,387
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$93,937
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$201,159
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$412,276
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$82,456
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$83,499
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
$128,518
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$250,498
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floo…
$135,687
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$292,248
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$1,20M
1 room Cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale cottage under construction, with area of 100 sq.m, in Olympic cost. Cottage consist…
$84,934
1 room Cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 688 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 688 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnific…
$447,020
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 416 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 416 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livi…
$440,943
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 174 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 174 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$296,151
