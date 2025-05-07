Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Leptokarya, Greece

5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
$134,990
3 bedroom apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale duplex of 92 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on 1st floor an…
$215,661
2 bedroom apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
For sale duplex of 67 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on 1st floor an…
$147,172
2 bedroom apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
For sale duplex of 73 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on 1st floor an…
$157,684
2 bedroom apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
$122,930
