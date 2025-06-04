Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Lemnos Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Lemnos Regional Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Myrina, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Myrina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 80 square meters on the islands of Greece. The gro…
$303,240
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Livadochori, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Livadochori, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale stone three-storey cottage with an area of 280 square meters. meters on the island …
$652,253
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lemnos Regional Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go