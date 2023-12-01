Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Lemnos Regional Unit, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Varos, Greece
Plot of land
Varos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale, a land plot of 92.000 sq.m on the island of Lemnos in the area of Kotsinas.
€205,000
