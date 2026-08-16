Cottages for sale in Lemnos Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Lemnos Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Myrina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Myrina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$325,631
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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